Open Orphan gets green light for Covid-19 nasal vaccine trial

Dublin-listed pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan has received approval from the UK drugs regulator to conduct its nasal Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial.

The vaccine and antivirals tester said on Monday that it has received approval from the UK’s independent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to conduct a Phase 1 study of Covi-Vac, in collaboration with US biotech Codagenix.

The trial, which was first announced on July 28th, will be carried out by Open Orphan’s subsidiary, hVIVO, and will ill evaluate safety and immunogenicity of a single-dose nasal vaccine candidate in 48 healthy young adult volunteers. The trial will take place at hVIVO’s state-of-the-art quarantine facility in Whitechapel, London.

In a statement, Open Orphan said that Covi-Vac is one of the few vaccines that uses the live-attenuated virus (i.e. the entire virus in a weakened form), unlike most other vaccines which only contain the viral spike. It is a needle-free, single dose vaccine.

Open Orphan said the vaccine has the potential to induce broad antibody, cellular and mucosal immunity with a single intranasal dose, and it could be one of the first vaccines to provide long-term immunity from Covid-19.

The study is expected to commence in January 2021, with the initial data expected in the second quarter of 2020.

Cathal Friel, executive chairman said that with MHRA approval, the company will begin recruiting volunteers for this “much needed” clinical trial.

“The volunteers who attend our unique quarantine facility in east London are expertly supervised in a safe, controlled clinical environment and could be contributing to the development of a new breakthrough vaccine candidate that has the potential to confer immunity to individuals over a much longer timescale,” he said.

If this trial demonstrates safety and immunogenicity, HVIVO will then support Codagenix as it moves into a larger Phase II / Phase III programme.