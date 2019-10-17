Enterprise Ireland signs healthcare deal with US hospital group

A new deal between Enterprise Ireland and US healthcare provider AdventHealth will give Irish companies direct access to key market leaders in the US.

The agreement, which was signed during the Enterprise Ireland Med in Ireland 2019 Medical Technologies Conference, will enable companies to gain access to clinicians and key decision makers in the health network. That in turn will provide valuable insights in the products and services needed to meet market demand in the future.

AdventHealth is one of the largest nonprofit hospital groups in the United States, with more than five million patients a year on the hospital campuses and care centres it operates. The deal will see it help companies develop and commercialise new medical technologies, secure joint ventures and provide platforms to integrate with US healthcare companies.

“As a national organisation focused on providing world-class health care, AdventHealth has partnered with US businesses of all sizes to find solutions to our greatest opportunities,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “Working with Enterprise Ireland allows us to search for healthcare innovators on a global scale and find the most innovative solutions to improve our patients’ health and wellbeing.”

The healthcare group is interested in accessing international companies in sectors such as medical devices, diagnostics, health care services, and software and information technologies.

“The partnership agreed today between AdventHealth and Enterprise Ireland will give Irish medical technologies and healthcare companies the opportunity to supply innovative products and services to one of the leading healthcare providers in the US,” said Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business Pat Breen. “Having a world class healthcare provider such as AdventHealth enter into this strategic alliance is a great endorsement of what Ireland has to offer in healthcare provision and medical technology.”