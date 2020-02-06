Ulster Bank plans 100 jobs in Belfast

Ulster Bank is planning to create 100 jobs in Belfast to provide customer support in Ireland and the UK.

The jobs will include customer service representative positions across web, social media and telephone.

The bank plans to develop an additional call centre operation at its city centre headquarters in Belfast as part of a multi-million pound investment.

This will bring the total headcount at its call centre operations to 500 by the end of April.

Mark Crimmins, head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, said that the jobs and the investment in the bank’s headquarters underline its commitment to the North.

He said said Northern Ireland will also benefit from a decision by the bank’s parent group, RBS, to locate customer service jobs for the wider bank in Belfast.

“We are making a very significant investment in the centre of Belfast which will upgrade office space for our team, help us create new employment locally, and bring hundreds more people into the city centre of Belfast.

“So, this is a very positive development for Ulster Bank as well as for the city and Northern Ireland,” he added.