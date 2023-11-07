Irish beef exports to China suspended after case of BSE found

Irish authorities had been involved in lengthy negotiations over more than two years to reopen the Chinese market to Irish beef, which had been valued at nearly €39 million in 2019. Photograph: iStock

Beef exports from Ireland to the Chinese market have been suspended after a case of atypical BSE was recently detected in a cow by the Department of Agriculture.

The new case of atypical BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, was detected by department officials carrying out tests on a cow last Friday.

The suspension of exports from Irish farmers and producers to China is likely to be a significant blow to the agricultural industry.

Irish exports of beef to China were previously suspended in 2020 after a case of atypical BSE was detected and had only been permitted to resume in January this year.

Irish authorities had been involved in lengthy negotiations over more than two years to reopen the Chinese market to Irish beef, which had been valued at nearly €39 million in 2019.

The previous suspension of exports had also been related to a case of atypical BSE, which is the lesser form of two types of the disease and is believed to occur in all cattle populations at a very low rate.

The latest case of BSE had been identified by department veterinary officials conducting tests on a deceased cow that was 10-and-a-half-years old, which had been delivered for destruction.

The case was detected as a result of the department’s ongoing surveillance and notified to Chinese authorities as part of a voluntary agreement.

Department officials stressed there is no threat to public health in Ireland as a result of the case, and that the animal was not involved in the food chain.

One department source said assessments would be carried out into the case, after which point efforts would begin to negotiate the reopening of the Chinese market to Ireland “as soon as possible”.