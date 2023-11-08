How worried should Government be about Chinese ban on Irish beef?

Ireland is the largest exporter of beef in Europe and the fifth largest beef exporter in the world. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

News of an atypical case of BSE in a cow in Ireland halting beef exports to China will come as a heavy blow to the Government as it tries to gain a greater foothold in the world’s largest importer of beef.

This is the second time in recent years that Irish exports to China have been halted due to an atypical case of BSE.

The Department of Agriculture has been quick to point out that it was only due to its “robust and effective” controls that the case was caught and that the cow was never destined for the food chain.

However, this will make little difference to the Chinese authorities who previously took two and a half years and several in-person inspections of Irish meat factories, to re-approve Irish beef exports following the discovery of a similar case in May 2020.

In the immediate future, Irish farmers will fear that beef factories will use the closure of the Chinese market to drop beef prices further.

Trust between beef factories and farmers is non-existent and while it is understood China only imported just over 2,000 tonnes of Irish beef this year - a tiny proportion of the 470,000 tonnes Ireland exports - farmers will fear that factories will use the situation as an excuse to pull down beef prices. Especially given that traditionally at this time of year beef prices are buoyed by Christmas demand.

Longterm, the reputational damage the news of BSE will do to Irish trade in Asia cannot be underestimated. As previously mentioned, China is the world’s largest importer of beef and where they lead, other Asian countries will follow.

For example, South Korea is the world’s fourth largest importer of beef and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been leading a trade mission there trying to gain access for Irish beef to that market.

This news is likely to halt that potential trade deal in a time when Ireland is desperately looking to secure more long-term markets.

While in a European context, Ukraine might be considered Europe’s bread basket, Ireland is definitely Europe’s beef basket. Ireland is the largest exporter of beef in Europe and the fifth largest beef exporter in the world.

We export more than 90 per cent of the beef we produce. However, we are heavily reliant, and always have been, on the UK market. Almost half the value of all Irish beef exports, some €2 billion, go to the UK.

Yet in the aftermath of Brexit, the UK is keen to explore other territories for cheap beef and this year Australia and New Zealand have started sending beef to the UK under a new Free Trade Agreement.

It is bad news for an Irish Government hoping to win farmers’ support in any upcoming election expected in the next year, especially given the potential emergence of a new Farmer’s Party in the country.

It has to be understood as well that just the knowledge of having a trade route to China open helps support beef prices. The dependence on a vibrant export trade is felt keenly by Ireland’s 100,000 beef farmers, who remain some of the poorest within the farm community with average annual incomes between €9,000 to €16,900.

It remains to be seen if the timing of the case will be helpful, as Tánaiste Micheál Martin is currently in China promoting Irish trade, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is in South Korea and Minister of State for Agriculture Martin Heydon is in the Philippines and Malaysia trying to increase Irish beef and dairy exports.

Ultimately however, the timeframe for the recommencement of Irish beef exports remains with the Chinese authorities.