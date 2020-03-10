Markets plunge; oil prices plummet; Central Bank warns savers; and the best TV deals

News of the complete lockdown of Italy came too late for European and US markets to react, but we can expect a response this morning. As it is, the Irish stock market has recorded trading losses of €22.7 billion over the last 11 days of trading – with share prices tumbling globally on Monday as a stand-off between Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a 30 per cent oil price crash and recession fears went into overdrive over the coronavirus spread.

Suzanne Lynch reports from Washington that Democrats lambasted President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus crisis on Monday, as the White House insisted that the president was in command of the situation.

Laura Slattery’s column this week warns that the human costs of the virus outbreak will not be limited to our health. “The economic toll of coronavirus is edging closer to known-known status: it is going to be profoundly bad.”

In personal finance, Proinsias O’Mahony offers investor psychology tips for surviving Covid-19.

Dublin-listed pharma services company Open Orphan is to reinitiate a project whereby humans will be deliberately infected with a coronavirus as part of efforts to develop a vaccine to Covid-19.

The Central Bank has identified a number of key risks to consumers of financial services in Ireland, including the continued “lack of a consumer-focused culture” within banks and financial firms. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

An application for the jailing of the bankrupt property developer Sean Dunne has come before the High Court. The official who is looking after the bankrupt’s estate is seeking to have him jailed for civil contempt for defying a bankruptcy order that he pay €7,000 a month towards his creditors. Colm Keena has the details.

Tullow Oil’s bonds due to mature in 2025 fell to 55 cents on the dollar and its shares plunged to levels not seen since 1993 as investors fretted about the exploration group’s $2.8 billion (€2.45 billion) of net debt in light of a slump in oil prices.

A former publican in Cork has had debts of more than ¤2.4 million written off in a personal insolvency arrangement approved by the High Court, writes Simon Carswell.

Finally, if you do find yourself in self-isolation due to the virus, then you might find Joanne Hunt’s feature very timely. She says it’s time to ditch the costly TV packages and tune into a better deal, outlining the various offerings available at present.