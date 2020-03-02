Gambling group cutting jobs, Tiger Childcare expands, wind energy increase

The Canadian gambling group behind Sky Bet and Full Tilt Poker has been cutting jobs at its Dublin office as it gets in shape for a €12 billion merger with Irish betting giant Flutter Entertainment, the parent of Paddy Power, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Karen Clince’s Tiger Childcare expands into the UK market, opening its first London crèche this morning to cater for up to 120 children.

Wind accounted for close to a third of Irish energy generation last year as 24 new wind farms joined the grid, according to the Irish Wind Energy Association, the industry lobby. But, writes Peter Hamilton, it is warning against impediments to the growth of the renewable sector.

Two pizza-loving entrepreneurs, whose Derry business has just been named as the best takeaway in Northern Ireland, has said that failure by the UK to secure a Brexit trade deal in talks that begin on Monday could undermine their business. Francess McDonnell reports.

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank will take necessary steps to stabilise markets jolted by the coronavirus outbreak, bolstering speculation about coordinated global policy action.

Lastly, Emma Jacobs is tired of hearing about “inspirational” people in the business world. She wants to see more anti-role models instead.

