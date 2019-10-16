Food supplements face 13.5% VAT in Finance Bill

Food supplements will be hit with VAT in the Finance Bill, despite escaping mention in Paschal Donohoe’s budget speech.

The Department of Finance has confirmed that a 13.5 per cent tax will be levied on the supplements – popular with sports enthusiasts and people on diets – when the Bill is published on Thursday.

A report from the Tax Strategy Group ahead of the budget had said there was no legal basis in the EU to zero rate what, in 2016, was a €60 million market for supplement.

Certain supplements for specific groups, such as baby milk formula, as well as folic acid and other vitamins and minerals classified as medicines, and fortified foods, will be exempt from the new VAT treatment.

The Irish Health Trade Association, which represents manufacturers, importers, and distributors in Ireland, expressed dismay at the decision.

“We believed that the absence of this in Budget 2020 was in recognition of the damage which a No Deal Brexit will have on the cost of food supplements,” said Phil Costigan, general secretary of the trade body. “The Minister assured the Irish public that this was a ‘Brexit Budget’ in order to protect citizens. Nothing could be further from a no-deal Brexit budget than this decision.”

“This savage increase will see a major decline in health supplement consumption, a massive knock-on impact on the health of citizens, and a dangerous move to online unregulated purchases and a threat to hundreds of retailers across Ireland.”

The Finance Bill gives legal effect to the various measures announced in last week’s Budget. However, the Government said the Bill, which runs to 75 sections, will also includes a number of measures not announced by Minister for Finance, Mr Donohoe on budget day.

The Minister also plans to close a loophole in the Dwelling House Exemption which emerged in a recent court case.

The exemption is designed to allow a person remain in a house they have shared with a relative after their death, without paying capital acquisition tax.

Among the conditions for the relief was that the beneficiary owned no other property. Revenue held that this include other property the person might receive in the same will but the High Court rule otherwise in a case earlier this year.

The bill also provides for a series of anti-avoidance measures in relation to property Reits and property funds.

While Reits are normally exempt from capital gains tax (CGT) on value increases of property within their portfolios, that relief evaporates if they are bought and cease to be a trust within 15 years of being established, according to the new rules.

The Bill will also make further changes as required by the EU Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD) and incorporates certain OECD reforms in relation to transfer pricing practices by multinationals.

Minister Donohoe, who is on a trip to the US, said: “The Finance Bill 2019 sets out the legislative provisions to bring effect to the tax measures announced in Budget 2020 against the background of uncertainty posed by Brexit.”

“Nevertheless we are safeguarding the hard won progress of recent years in stabilising the public finances,” he said.

“The Finance Bill implements a range of targeted tax changes including specific measures to support business and to address climate change,” he said.

“The Bill also contains a number of anti-avoidance and administrative changes to the tax code in order to protect and enhance the integrity of our tax base,” Mr Donohoe said.