Dublin ranked 39th best city for ‘generation Z’

Dublin ranks as the 39th best city for the so-called generation Z who will begin to enter the workforce this year, a study from on-demand housing platform Nestpick. com has found.

In its study – 2019 best cities for generation Z – Dublin was highly ranked out of 110 cities particularly because of the right to protest and the stance the city takes on environmental action. The capital is however ranked 86th on affordability.

Generation Z is defined as those born between 1997 and 2012. The group is viewed as digital natives who value security, diversity and autonomy, according to Nestpick.

“We looked into which cities around the world best understand, advocate, and embody the principles Gen Z-ers prioritise,” said Ömer Kücükdere, the founder and chief executive of Nestpick.

“Interestingly, despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the high costs of living, our research has found that London ranks first overall.

London

“Adding on to the advantages of a weakening pound, London has shown how it is at the forefront of digitalisation, advocacy, entertainment, and business. Brexit or not, London has the foundations to continue magnetising Generation Z in the long-term,” he added.

Dublin ranked in 16th place for the right to protest and 20th place for environmental action. For affordability, it came in 86th place, its worst score across a number of metrics. Bucharest, meanwhile, was the most affordable in the EU.

While London placed first in the survey, it was followed by Stockholm in Sweden and Los Angeles in the US. North American cities accounted for five of the top 10 in the survey.

Paris ranked as the top city for “digitalised mobility” while Dubai was seen as the most international city in the ranking.