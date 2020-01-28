Accumulated profits at Kathryn Thomas’s media company rise to €420,000

Accumulated profits at the media company owned by TV presenter Kathryn Thomas increased to €421,488 last year.

Accounts for Aquarius Productions, filed by the host of RTÉ’s Operation Transformation, show that the company recorded a profit of €29,723 in the 12 months to the end of February last. It recorded profits of €37,288 in fiscal 2018.

In the 12 months to the end of February last year, the company’s current assets, made up of cash and monies owed by debtors, totalled €374,012.

Operation Transformation, which has returned for a 13th series, moved to a 9.35pm slot on a Wednesday, which has increased audience share.

Away from her on-screen work, Ms Thomas set up health and fitness bootcamp business Pure Results Bootcamp Ltd in 2014, and the most recent accounts show that the business was sitting on accumulated profits of €65,016 at the end of October 2018.

It recorded more modest profits of €4,642 for the year after enjoying a surplus of €44,275 in 2017.

The fitness camp organises weekend and week-long retreats at the likes of Parknasilla Hotel in Co Kerry and the Oliva Nova Beach Resort in Spain. The business employs trainers, fitness instructors and chefs along with a nutritional therapist.