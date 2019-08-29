Sodexo appoints Margot Slattery as global chief diversity officer

International service and catering group Sodexo has appointed a new global chief diversity officer, with its country president for Ireland Margot Slattery taking up the role.

Ms Slattery will take up the role from September 1st, with the current managing director of corporate services Julie Ennis replacing her as country president.

Ms Slattery, who has won a number of awards for her work in promoting diversity and inclusion in Ireland and abroad, will remain based in Ireland. Her new role will see her take responsibility for the strategic direction, implementation and alignment of Sodexo’s integrated global diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Ms Ennis will combine the role with her existing position.

“It is an exciting time for the business, and we see considerable potential for growth,” Ms Ennis said.

Sodexo employs 3,700 people around Ireland, working on 230 sites. The company provides food and facilities management services for companies involved in finance, pharma and technology, with well-known names such as Ervia, Gas Networks Ireland, Bord Bia, the Central Bank, PayPal, Dell and Microsoft among its clients. Its businesses in the Republic and the North had a combined turnover of €141 million in 2018.