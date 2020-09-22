PropertyLocator.ie announces strategic tie-up with LawOnline

Commercial property website PropertyLocator.ie has teamed up with legal startup LawOnline to allow users draft their own legal documentation in the one place and at a cheaper rate.

The tie-up effectively streamlines the process of buying and selling commercial property.

Established in February, PropertyLocator.ie aims to bring commercial properties listings together on one site, similar to how MyHome and Daft operate on the residential side.

Up to now commercial listings have been advertised on the websites of individual agents, making the process of searching for properties onerous.

With the addition of LawOnline, PropertyLocator users can draft the necessary legal documents for each deal.

Users will receive a 20 per cent discount on LawOnline documentation drafting services.

“We are very happy to announce LawOnline as our latest partner, joining established names such as Deloitte, AIB and CPL, ” said PropertyLocator founder TJ Kearns.

“Digital transformation and collaboration is critical for businesses to survive and grow in the current environment, and we expect to see continued transformation within the commercial real estate and legal profession in Ireland and internationally.”