‘Pandemic-proofed’ D2 office investment seeking €1.95m

With the current and future impact of Covid-19 on the office sector still very much the subject of debate, QRE Real Estate Advisers expect the sale of a self-contained office suite in Dublin city centre to appeal to prospective purchasers seeking a pandemic-proofed investment. Unit 2, Harmony Court, Harmony Row, Dublin 2 comes to the market with the benefit of vacant possession at a guide price of €1.95 million.

The property comprises a ground floor office suite in a six-storey over-basement level office block. The suite itself extends to 287.35sq m (3,093 sq ft) and comes with two secure basement car parking spaces.

The internal specification includes air conditioning, Cat 5 cabling, suspended ceilings with recessed lighting and raised floors incorporating floor boxes. Importantly, the suite benefits from its own male and female WCs and kitchen facilities, which diminishes the possibility of cross contamination with the building’s other occupiers. Floor-to-ceiling feature glazing provides the office space with ample natural lighting.

Harmony Court meanwhile is a six-storey over-basement level office block, with an attractive curved glass facade. The property is surrounded by a landscaped courtyard. Current occupiers within the development include DKC Accountants, Fusioneer, Nogra Pharma Limited, Sacyr, HLB Ryan & Co, Richmond Marketing and PML Group.

Harmony Court is well served by public transport links. Pearse Street Dart is just 400 metres away while numerous Dublin Bus routes and the Luas light rail system are to be found within a short walk of the property.

The €1.95 million guide prices reflects an attractive capital value of approximately €630 per sq ft.

Bryan Garry, who is handling the sale on behalf of QRE, says: “Given the scarcity of office suites of this size in a prime location, the acquisition of Unit 2, Harmony Court will provide an owner-occupier or investor with the ability to secure a modern office in a central Dublin location benefiting from excellent connectivity.”