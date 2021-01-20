Knight Frank expands residential capital markets division

Emma Courtney has joined Knight Frank’s residential capital markets team. Ms Courtney has more than 10 years’ experience in capital markets having previously worked in the investment team at CBRE. The last four years of this have been spent working exclusively in the residential investment space covering the multi-family and purpose-built student accommodation markets with a specific focus on investment underwriting and consultancy services.

Commenting on the new appointment, Tim MacMahon, head of residential capital markets at Knight Frank, said: “Emma is a key hire for the business and brings with her a unique skill set which will help us enhance our advisory services to investors and developers in the residential investment space.”

Collaboration

Ms Courtney said: “I am excited to join the residential capital markets team and look forward to helping Knight Frank in expanding the services if offers its clients. I’m also very much looking forward to working in collaboration with the Knight Frank’s market-leading development land and new homes teams on future projects.”

Knight Frank’s residential capital markets team specialises in the sale, acquisition, research and funding of all aspects of the sector including multi-family, purpose-built student accommodation, micro living and long-income investments. The firm has has the largest residential capital markets team in the UK and has a presence in all major cities throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.