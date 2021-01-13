Dublin 15 industrial and logistics space seeks €7.78 per sq ft

Agent CBRE is quoting a rent of €475,000 per annum (€7.78 per sq ft/€83.82 per sq m) for the ground floor space at Clyde House in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Extending to a total area of 5,569sq m (61,021sq ft), the subject property that is suitable for manufacturing, production and storage is expected to attract significant interest from potential occupiers due to the current shortage of industrial and logistics space in the capital.

The main production floor has a clear internal height of 4.1m with two dock levellers and is finished with polished and sealed concrete floors. There is an extensive loading yard to the rear with a maximum depth of 35m . The lease area also incorporates office and amenity areas totalling 397sq m (4,273 sq ft) for the tenant’s sole use.

Vehicular access to the warehouse accommodation is via secure electronic gates to the side elevation. The enclosed concrete yard includes an ample circulation and marshalling area for HGVs (heavy goods vehicles). There are 50 designated car bays available for the tenant’s use. The main customer reception area for the building is staffed from 7am to 7pm each day, while the wider business park benefits from the provision of on-site security on a 24/7 basis.

Clyde House is situated on a high-profile site within Blanchardstown Business and Technology Park. Key operators in the immediate and surrounding area include Digital Realty, K2 Data Centres, Equinix, Ipsen pharmaceuticals, PayPal, eBay, Symantec, DB Schenker and many more.

The property is 4.8km from the interchange of the Navan Road (N3) with the M50 and wider motorway network and 12km from Dublin city centre.

Jarlath Lynn of CBRE says: “The supply of quality existing industrial stock of this nature remains extremely constrained within the Dublin market with any new pipeline stock not due for completion until the third or fourth quarter of this year. Given the quality, size, competitive pricing and strategic location of this space on offer at Clyde House, we expect to see strong interest from the market.”