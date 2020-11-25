Dealz signs up for new store at Belgard Retail Park

Discount retailer Dealz is set to expand its Irish operation yet again with the planned opening in December of a new store at Belgard Retail Park in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

Dealz is understood to have entered into a new 10-year lease at a rent in the order of €200,000 per annum on the unit occupied formerly by Mothercare.

Mervyn Ellis of BNP Paribas Real Estate who handled the letting of the unit on behalf of the landlord, Marathon, said the 1,000sq m (10,764sq ft) premises had attracted “strong interest” from parties across a number of retail sectors. The unit’s appeal was strengthened by the fact that it benefits from an open planning permission as opposed to the traditional bulky goods consent normally associated with retail parks.

Developed in 2003, Belgard Retail Park’s existing tenant line-up includes B&Q, Halfords, Home Store & More, Equipet, Right Style Furniture, Burger King and Starbucks.

Ellis says the arrival of Dealz at the Tallaght scheme serves to illustrate the strengths of retail park formats for occupiers where there is good access to a large catchment area, free surface car parking and a varied mix of occupiers.

Cushman & Wakefield advised Dealz in the transaction.

Dealz now have over 100 stores in Ireland with the latest addition to its network bringing its total in Dublin to 17.