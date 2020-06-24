Competitive €55 per sq ft sought for offices at Silicon Docks

Companies looking for a foothold in Dublin’s Silicon Docks area may be interested in a new office scheme which is due to come on stream towards the end of this year.

Located on Barrow Street, the Bottleworks will comprise 28,000sq ft of fully-serviced working spaces and meeting rooms arranged across five floors within a self-contained building. The property has been designed to suit a range of working options capable of accommodating multi-occupancy tenants or small to medium-sized companies seeking a headquarter premises. Letting agent Savills is expected to offer the property to the market at a competitive rent of around €55 per sq ft.

A former glass factory, the Bottleworks is being redeveloped by Jones Investments, a company with a lengthy track record in providing high-end office accommodation in the Dublin docklands to some of the biggest names in the technology sector.

With more than 25 years’ combined experience, the team at Jones Investments has been responsible for the development of Facebook’s original headquarters at Hanover Quay, the redevelopment of the Dockmill Building on Barrow Street, which was subsequently sold to Google, and more recently the redevelopment of The One Building on Grand Canal Street for international payments company Stripe.

This experience has helped to inform the redevelopment of the Bottleworks building. The design of the property by Henry J Lyons Architects takes it cue from the site’s history, while complementing its surroundings and the premises of neighbouring employers.

The immediate area is home to a number of well-known companies such as Google, Accenture, Mason Hayes & Curran, William Fry, the NTMA, Cairn Homes, KBC, Twitter, and Perrigo. In addition, the proposed Grand Canal Innovation District, being led by Trinity College Dublin, will be located within a few minutes’ walk of the Bottleworks.

Quite apart from its location at the heart of the city’s thriving south docklands, the Bottleworks is easily accessed by public transport. The building is situated on the same street as Grand Canal train station, is within walking distance of numerous Dublin Bus routes, and is a 15-minute walk to both the Luas green and red lines. Dublin Airport is a 20-minute drive from the property while the M50 may be accessed via the nearby Dublin Port Tunnel.

The Bottleworks also benefits from a host of amenities with numerous cafes and eateries situated within the immediate vicinity. The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and the 3 Arena are within walking distance as are a number of hotels including The Marker and the Spencer.