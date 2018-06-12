Century-old menswear shop in Bray to be sold for €500,000

Menswear fashion shop Allen, which has operated at 100 Main Street, Bray, Co Wicklow, for 109 years, is to be offered for sale at €500,000 through John Doyle of HJ Byrne Auctioneers.

The current owner, Tom Allen, the fifth generation to run the shop, doubled the size of the building after taking over in 1972. The double fronted ground floor extends to 120sq m (1,300 sq ft) and would be ideal for a range of retail businesses. The upper floor has its own entrance and is ideal as a storage area. Doyle says the shop would lend itself to most branches of retailing as it was located along one of the busiest stretches of Main Street.

Trim auctioneer REA T.E. Potterton is expecting strong interest in a 203-acre farm at Garristown, Co Dublin, which goes to auction on June 27th. Moorepark Farm is located close to Garristown and is the largest to have come on the market in the area in recent years. The sale does not include a house.

203-acre farm to be auctioned

Former gym in Dublin 6 for €395,000

Agent Michael Turley is quoting €395,000 for a vacant single-storey commercial building previously used as a gym at 10 Harrison Row, just off Rathgar Avenue in Dublin 6. The 1990s building has a floor area of 78sq m (840 sq ft) and would suit a variety of uses subject to planning permission.

Harrison Row has seen considerable development in recent years, with numerous large-scale mews houses being particularly popular at the northern end of the street.

Amorino opens first Irish shop

Gourmet Italian ice cream brand Amorino has opened its first Irish store at St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre off the top of Dublin’s Grafton Street.

Cristiano Sereni said their gelato and sorbets are churned every day in typical Italian fashion under the watchful eyes of their chefs. “We use only the freshest free-range organic eggs and the highest grade whole milk. Absolutely no colouring agent or artificial flavours will be found in our gelato.”

Stephen Murray of agent JLL, who handled the letting to Amorino, has now been appointed by that company to acquire further business locations.

Trader The Works in Swords centre

UK retailer The Works is to join the impressive line-up of tenants at Swords Central Shopping Centre in north Dublin. The discount trader has agreed an annual rent of €115,000 for 191sq m (2,055sq ft), with additional storage space at mezzanine level.

The letting will be the first of three international traders moving to the centre, which connects to Penneys and the Pavilions shopping centre. Only one shop now remains available, according to letting agent Anna Kelly of JLL.

Peter Love of Cushman & Wakefield advised The Works, which is due to open for business next month.

Car showroom near M50 for rent

Savills is seeking a tenant for a car showroom at the busy Junction 5 of the M50 in Finglas, Dublin 11. The agency is quoting a rent of €325,000 for the two-storey building, which extends to 3,510sq m (37,780sq ft). The space can be used for 18 car display stands and a workshop at ground level.

Gavin Butler of Savills said the showroom’s profile on to the M50 and easy access to J5 would appeal to car sales operators and other occupiers seeking a high-profile showroom.

The same agent is quoting an annual rent of €110,000 for a warehouse with a floor area of 1,544sq m (16,619sq ft) at McKee Avenue in Finglas. The building is about 1km from Junction 5 of the M50 and has offices on two floors.