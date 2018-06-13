€2.5m sought for high-profile Temple Bar restaurant

Property agent CBRE expects considerable interest in a Victorian-style restaurant in the centre of Dublin’s busy Temple Bar area, which is for sale at €2.5 million or for letting at €200,000 per year.

Number 33-34 Essex Street East is located on the corner of Sycamore Street and Essex Street East ,with a superb return frontage on to both streets as well as Meeting House Square. Internally, the building has a net floor area of 166sq m (1,786sq ft) at ground and first floor levels. There is also a further 100sq m of space in the basement.

The high-profile building was recently refurbished with original features respectfully restored to add to the character and charm of the place. The building is located at a vibrant corner in Temple Bar close to Bad Bobs Bar and the IBAT College.

Bernadine Hogan of CBRE said the building had full planning for restaurant use and would suit a variety of businesses. There was huge potential for owner-occupiers, investors or parties looking to lease.