Distillery co-founder John O’Connell scoops EY industry entrepreneur award

John O’Connell, co-founder of Irish whiskey and gin producer West Cork Distillers (WSD), has been named EY Industry entrepreneur of the Year.

Mr O’Connell received the prestigious award at a virtual ceremony on Thursday night, attended by an audience of more than 2,000 people. In addition to being selected as the overall winner,

Founded in 2008, by Mr O’Connell and childhood friends, Ger and Denis McCarthy at the back of a house in Union Hall, WSD is now one of the largest, wholly Irish-owned distilleries in the State with a distillation capacity of 4 million litres of pure alcohol.

Its products, which include Garnish Island Gin, are sold in almost 70 countries. Its other brands include a gin sold under the name of BBC star Graham Norton and a whiskey developed on behalf of the band the Pogues.

The founder of the company bought out the majority stake in the business held by the UK-based Halewood group for about €18 million last year. WSD, whose backers include include the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, employs over 100 people at its Skibberean-based distillery.

The other finalists in the industry category this year were: Kevin O’Connor of General Paints Group; Cormac McCloskey of Errigal Contracts; Antonia Hendron of M50 Truck and Van Centre; Frank and Dolores Kiernan of Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd; Ed Donovan of Advanced Medical Services; Paul Fitzgibbon and Neil Fitzgibbon of Ard-Rí Marble; and Seamus O’Hara of Carlow Brewing Company.