Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

There have been thousands, if not millions of words written about the decline of Intel in recent months, but it’s clear that the chipmaker remains in dire straits. Now chief executive Pat Gelsinger has stepped down after three years, plunging the firm into even greater uncertainty. That will inevitably have ramifications for Intel’s Irish operation, which remains somewhat in limbo.

Staying with businesses in crisis, Volkswagen workers have started staging strikes in response to the troubled company’s plan to seek paycuts and close plants. Derek Scally has the details.

Almost 5,000 mortgages were approved in October with first-time buyers accounting for nearly two thirds, according to new figures from Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI). As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, the group’s latest snapshot of the mortgage market here showed a total of 4,829 mortgages, worth €1.5 billion, were approved in October.

The media industry’s troubles have been well documented, but as UK outlet The Guardian prepares to sell its Observer Sunday newspaper, a rebellion among staff has thrown a question mark on the sale. Laura Slattery looks at the issues at play.

READ MORE

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle looks at a landlord’s options when a tenant can no longer afford rent, as well as the tax implications of a father gifting his house this children while still alive.

Fiona Reddan meanwhile digs into Vat policy, and why there are so many anomalies in how the tax is administered.

Cantillon looks at two aspects of the election: the role that the state of the public finances played, and how the rise of BlueSky made a somewhat lighter way to follow the election than Elon Musk’s X.

Ancestry.com, the giant genealogy and DNA website, has routed more than a billion dollars in dividends through its Irish arm in the last two years, newly published accounts show. Barry J Whyte reports.

Drinks industry entrepreneur Patrick J Rigney has invested in Changing Times Brewery, the newly launched beer-maker in Glasnevin, Dublin, backed by the families behind some of Dublin’s best known pubs. Colin Gleeson has the details.

Colin also reports that the food industry, and in particular small businesses in the sector, tend to be most likely to hire migrants and fail to register them properly and so depriving them of workers’ rights, according to a report from the Economic and Social and Research Institute (ESRI).

Pension regulators should avoid setting guidelines that lead to default investment strategies that are too conservative, reducing the retirement income of workers, a new OECD report has found. Investing in the shares of listed companies tends to bring better retirement income outcomes, it says. Dominic Coyle has the story.

Organic yoghurt maker, Glenisk last year recorded a pretax loss of €1.38 million as it continued to count the cost of the “devastating” fire that destroyed the company’s main production plant in 2021. Gordon Deegan has the accounts.

A pregnant worker who said she was threatened with having her pay cut off if she did not agree to sign off on terminating her previously open-ended contract has won over €136,000 for discrimination. Stephen Bourke has the story.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.