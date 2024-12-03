Drinks industry veteran Patrick J Rigney invests in new Dublin brewery

Drinks industry entrepreneur Patrick J Rigney has invested in Changing Times Brewery, the newly launched beer-maker in Glasnevin, Dublin, backed by the families behind some of Dublin’s best known pubs.

Mr Rigney has been instrumental in Ireland’s drinks industry for decades, establishing brands such as Baileys as global leaders.

Before establishing his own business – the Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney – he created brands including the twin-bottle Sheridan’s Irish Cream Liqueur. He also owns a distillery in Co Leitrim where he produces Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, which is his primary brand.

Changing Times Brewery, located adjacent to the Royal Canal in Glasnevin, said Mr Rigney will join the group as chairman, with his involvement bringing the total investment among its backers to “over €2 million”.

READ MORE

When the launch of the brewery was announced last month, its backers said they had put €1.8 million into the project, which would suggest Mr Rigney’s investment is in the region of €200,000.

Its backers include Dublin publicans Willie Aherne and Paul Sheehan of the Palace Bar on Fleet Street and Sheehans Pub on Chatham Street respectively, as well as Benny McCabe, who owns a number of popular bars in Cork, and brewer Shane Long.

It is also backed by the publican families behind the Ferryman, the Long Hall, the Swan, Darkey Kellys, the Bankers, Arthur Maynes in Donnybrook, Devitts, Doheny & Nesbitts, Lemon and Duke, the Bridge 1859, the Blackrock and the Bank.

The group said Mr Rigney’s investment marked his first involvement in a brewery, and said his experience in the industry would be valuable for the company.

“Changing Times hope to utilise his extensive contacts, creative entrepreneurship, vast experience in bringing new brands to market and his global perspective in helping to establish and grow their brand and products,” it said.

Initially the brewery’s new beers are being stocked in the pubs of its founding members, with further pubs “expected to be announced soon”.

“I was greatly flattered when I was asked to get involved in Changing Times Brewery, which I think represents a real innovation in the Irish beer market,” said Mr Rigney.

“The families behind this brewery are steeped in the pub heritage of Dublin and Ireland with years and years’ of experience in catering to their customer’s tastes. They are a part of the fabric of the Dublin’s social culture.

“Who could be better placed to deliver authentic, refreshingly Irish, locally brewed beers. I’m excited to come on board and to help them deliver a timely change for customers at the pub counter.”