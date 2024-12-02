Three Irish business schools feature in FT rankings, with UCD Smurfit on top

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School has been ranked among the top 30 business schools in Europe for the ninth consecutive year by the Financial Times, and has outperformed all its Irish peers.

The school was ranked 21st, improving on its position of 24th last year. It was one of three Irish schools to feature on the rankings.

Trinity Business School was ranked 24th, jumping from 32nd last year. Elsewhere, Cork University Business School/Irish Management Institute – which was a new entry into the rankings this year – placed 83rd.

The assessment takes into account the relative performance of European business schools across a range of programmes that feature in separate global FT rankings each year: Masters in Management, MBA, Executive MBA and open and custom executive education courses.

The European ranking is weighted to compensate, partly, for any schools that do not offer all five options.

The individual rankings are based on factors including salaries of alumni three years after completing their course, career progression, the research outputs of faculty and the diversity of staff and students.

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School said the table was considered the “ranking of rankings” in terms of measuring business schools’ quality and a range of ranked programmes.

“Our college strategy outlines our vision and ambition to advance as a European-leading centre of excellence for rigorous, relevant, business education and research,” said Professor Anthony Brabazon, dean of UCD College of Business.

“This ranking continues to highlight UCD Smurfit School’s enduring status as one of an elite group of global business educators.

“Supporting this, we are undertaking significant and on-going investment in new faculty, in our physical and digital infrastructure, and in student services in order to provide a truly transformational educational environment for our students.”

Dean of Trinity Business School Laurent Muzellec said its achievement was driven by “the exceptional performance of our MBA programmes and custom executive programs”.

He also cited “high scores in female and international faculty representation”, as well as “a steadfast commitment to sustainability, ethics, and impactful education”.