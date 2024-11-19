Trump win has liberal Americans looking at move to Ireland

Donald Trump: Both MyHome and Savills reported big upticks in US traffic since the US election

The second coming of Donald Trump is spooking liberal Americans so much so that many are said to be looking at a move to Ireland.

Two notable property websites have reported a big rise in traffic from the US in the wake of Trump’s win in the US election earlier this month. Property portal MyHome, which is owned by The Irish Times, said searches by US users rose by 120 per cent last week. In the five days leading up to the election on November 1st, there were 5,003 visitors to MyHome from the US. This number increased to 11,023 in the five days following the election.

“This significant rise in US web traffic post the recent election result to MyHome suggests that more Americans are interested in what the Irish property market offers them following Donald Trump’s presidential election win,” managing director Joanne Geary said, noting the strengthening of the dollar against the euro would be an added incentive for potential US buyers.

Savills Ireland has similarly reported “a significant surge” in interest in Irish property from US visitors to its website. The company said searches from the US rose by an average of 342 per cent compared to the week before the election, with the majority of interest coming from Democratic-leaning states.

It noted that nine of the top 10 states contributing the most searches for Irish property had voted for the Democratic party. Leading the charge were New York (+620.94 per cent), Massachusetts (+562.5 per cent), and California (+530.39 per cent), it said.

“The spike in interest from US visitors to Savills post-election underscores Ireland’s enduring appeal as a destination for those seeking properties with character and charm,” Catherine McAuliffe, director of residential at Savills Ireland, said.