Dylan Hotel and residents group oppose Baggot Street Upper 100-bedroom guest facility

The Dylan Hotel and Dublin 4 residents group, the Pembroke Rd Association, are opposing plans for a 100 bedroom Raglan Townhouse hotel for Baggot Street Upper in Dublin.

In the planning application, Raglan Townhouse Hotel Ltd is seeking planning permission for the hotel at Nos 46, 48 and 52 -54 Baggot Street Upper and at 46, 48, 50 and 52-54 Eastmoreland Lane, Dublin 4.

Along with the 100 bedroom hotel, the scheme would also include a cafe and bar at ground floor level.

The Dylan Hotel and the Pembroke Rd Association outlined concerns with the scheme in submissions to Dublin City Council

In a submission drawn up on behalf of the owner of The Dylan Hotel, Lyndonmont Ltd, planning consultant, Thomas Freeman BL told the council that his clients have concerns over the design of the planned hotel in terms of its height and scale and the impact it would have on the Dylan Hotel on Eastmoreland Lane.

Mr Freeman said that the applicant had not demonstrated that the proposed hotel building would not result in over-shadowing and loss of sunlight/daylight to the Dylan Hotel.

Mr Freeman went on to day that the Dylan Hotel operators were seriously concerned about the deterioration in the quality and amenity of its hotel rooms on Eastmoreland Lane.

Mr Freeman said that his clients reserved the right to vindicate their property rights in an appropriate form concerning the planned Raglan Townhouse hotel.

On behalf of the Pembroke Road Association, Susan McCarrick said that “we do not have a need for a 100-bed hotel on Upper Baggot Street.”

Ms McCarrick contended that the scheme “would seriously injure the visual and residential amenities of the area, and would set an undesirable precedent”.

Pembroke Rd resident, Marc Rutner told the council that “introducing another hotel into this already saturated market not only detracts from the potential for much-needed residential development but also overwhelms the local infrastructure, jeopardising the area’s residential character”.

“This incongruous structure would be a visual blight, imposing itself on to the character of the neighbourhood,” Mr Rutner said.

A decision is due on the application next month.