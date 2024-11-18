CSO launches new housing portal

The CSO said its new resource provided a range of information, broken down into four main themes: home building; home prices and rents; cost of building homes; and housing features.

Home completions have jumped nearly five-fold in a decade, Glenageary in south Dublin has the highest average monthly rent in the State while the average price paid for a property in Dublin is now over €600,000.

These are just of some housing data points contained the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) new housing hub, described by the agency as a “one-stop shop” for key information about the sector.

“The purpose of this new housing hub is to collate statistics on housing in Ireland from the CSO and other public sector organisations in one easy to find location,” the agency said.

It comes as housing emerges as the main political issue in the general election campaign with parties presenting different policies for dealing with the crisis. The CSO denied the launch had anything to do with the election though, noting the hub “has been in development for months and has been on our online release calendar since mid-September”.

It showed the top 10 highest average monthly rents were all located in Dublin, with Glenageary being the highest at €2,808 followed by Sandymount (€2,654), Dalkey (€2,651), Booterstown (€2,549), Ballsbridge (€2,523), Sandycove (€2,506), Clonskeagh (€2,497), Pembroke (€2,482), Blackrock (€2,455) and Killiney (€2,439).

The most expensive area outside Dublin was Greystones, Wicklow (€2,155) followed by Bishoptown, Cork (€1,912) and Castletroy, Limerick (€1,849).

The hub also indicated that the average or mean price paid for a home nationally in the 12 months to August this year was €419,893 while the average in Dublin was €613,492.

The figures also show that in 2022 the population grew by 8 per cent while the State’s housing stock grew by 5 per cent. They also show that new dwelling completions rose from just 6,994 in 2011 to a post-crash high of 32,548 last year.