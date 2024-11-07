Freudenberg Medical to add 250 jobs at Co Leitrim facility

Barry Regan, vice president and general manager of Freudenberg Medical, at the company's site in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Freudenberg Medical said it will add 250 jobs at its newly-expanded facility in Co Leitrim as demand for its products continues to grow. This will bring the number employed at the facility to 950 people by 2026.

Among the new roles are positions in engineering, research and development, manufacturing operations and support services. recruitment is currently underway.

“We plan to enhance technologies at our site to reinforce and sustain the reputation we have built as a global leader in our field,” said vice president and general manager of Freudenberg Medical’s Leitrim facility, Barry Regan. “

The news came as the company opened its expanded facility in Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim. This adds 16,500 sq ft to the facility, bringing the total site footprint to 157,000 sq ft.

Dr Mark Ostwald, the CEO of Freudenberg Medical, said the expansion was a significant milestone for the company. “Ireland has established a world-renowned reputation in the life sciences sector and holds strategic importance within Freudenberg Medical’s global network. With a 25-year history in the country, this latest investment further enhances our world-class operations here,” he said.

The expansion is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

It follows the expansion last year of the company’s Galway facility, where it expanded manufacturing space by 50 per cent and said it would add 100 jobs.

Freudenberg Medical’s Irish operations were originally joint venture partnerships with the former VistaMed operations in Co Leitrim and Cambus Medical in Galway, now part of Freudenberg Medical’s global operations. The company employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland.

Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Peter Burke welcomed the new roles. “I have no doubt there will be a wealth of skilled professionals available from nearby Atlantic Technological University to fill these new roles,” he said. “With the support of IDA Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta, Freudenberg Medical’s expansion in next generation medical device solutions is reinforcing Ireland’s position as a global leader in the life sciences sector.”