Business

Ryanair profits drop 18% amid lower summer air fares

Air fares slip as consumers feel interest rate pinch

Ryanair profits fell as air fares dipped this summer. Photograph: Alan Betson
Ryanair profits fell as air fares dipped this summer. Photograph: Alan Betson
Barry O'Halloran
Mon Nov 04 2024 - 06:39

Cheaper air fares dented Ryanair profits in the six months to the end of September, but the carrier said it had record passenger growth.

The Irish airline said on Monday that profits fell 18 per cent in the period to €1.79 billion from €2.18 billion during the same period in 2023.

Ryanair carried a record 115 million passengers over the six months, the first half of its financial year.

Revenue rose 1 per cent to €8.69 billion from €8.58 billion.

READ MORE

Its average fare slipped 10 per cent to €52 in the first half from €58 during the same period in 2023.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive, blamed the lower fares on higher interest rates, which put pressure on consumer spending, a drop in online travel agent bookings and the timing of Easter.

This “necessitated more price stimulation that originally expected”, he added.

He pointed out that traffic was up 9 per cent despite repeated delays in ordered new aircraft from manufacturer Boeing.

“We continue to target between 198 million and 200 million passengers in full-year 2025, subject to no worsening of current Boeing delivery delays,” he said.

However, he cautioned that those delays, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and air traffic control short-staffing and restrictions, could affect the final outcome for the full year, which ends on March 31st.

“As is normal at this time of year we have almost zero quarter four visibility,” Mr O’Leary said. Consequently the airline is not giving guidance for its full-year profit.

  • Sign up for the Business Today newsletter and get the latest business news and commentary in your inbox every weekday morning
  • Opt in to Business push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
  • Our Inside Business podcast is published weekly – Find the latest episode here
Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning