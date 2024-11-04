Homeowners fail to claim €1,250 tax credit and a glimmer of light in office market

Homeowners are failing to claim a tax credit designed to help defray the rapid rise in mortgage interest costs last year. Photograph: iStock

More than 180,000 homeowners have failed to claim up to ¤1,250 in tax relief that was designed to soften the blow of rising mortgage interest rates, according to Revenue figures, writes Conor Pope. As much as €120 million in mortgage interest tax credit brought in after six European Central Bank rate rises in 2023 has yet to be claimed.

The share of office space being taken up by technology companies has fallen to a new low of just 7.1 per cent in the third quarter, down from around 50 per cent just a few years ago, according to BNP Paribas Real Estate latest office market review, writes Laura Slattery. More broadly, there are some faint stirrings in the market though vacancy rates are likely to get worse before they get better, it says.

Tesco is hiring up to 1,200 temporary staff in the run-up to Christmas as the supermarket chain prepares for the traditional Christmas rush. The jobs will come on stream in the last week of this month.

‘Greenwashing’, or more accurately the risk of being accused of giving a false or misleading impression about environmental credentials or targets, is an increasing concern for Irish business, according to a new survey on sustainability by EY.

Financial services company Fairstone Ireland says it will create 100 new jobs over the next two years, after revenue jumped 35 per cent at its expanding operation in the Irish market. Laura has the details.

Continuing problems with Ireland’s planning system and grid connections could well see the State bypassed by international renewables developers with strong project pipeline if they are not addressed quickly, warns Kieran White of Ørsted Onshore in our Opinion slot.

And an email from a friend introducing Pilita Clark to a new contact gives her pause for thought on what people should do if planning such email introductions, and what they shouldn’t.

Finally, in his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at how Ireland’s housing crisis compares with the situation in other countries. The experience does little to encourage the idea that there is a short-term solution.

