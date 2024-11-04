Tesco looking to hire 1,200 temporary staff for Christmas rush

Tesco is hiring 1,200 seasonal workers for Christmas across its 178-store network in the Republic

Tesco has announced plans to hire almost 1,200 seasonal staff to meet the expected increase in demand in the run-up to Christmas across its 178 stores across the State.

The company said the temporary roles were designed to offer flexible hours and a variety of shift options to make them attractive for people looking for work over the Christmas season.

A spokesman said recruitment was already under way, with applicants being interviews over the next couple of weeks and the roles going live from the last week of this month. The roles available include serving customers, stocking shelves, and picking orders for home delivery.

The grocer is looking for 256 part-time staff in Dublin, with 80 or more being recruited for counties Mayo, Galway, Cork and Kildare. The numbers fall from there to as few as 10 roles in Roscommon and Longford.

READ MORE

“Whether you’re looking for extra hours to suit your schedule or seeking new opportunities these roles offer a chance to contribute to a dynamic and supportive team,” a spokesman for Tesco said.

The supermarket group said festive staff would also have access to a package of benefits as soon as they start working for the group. These include access to a virtual GP and online prescription service, which is also available to family members living at the same address as staff at reduced rates.

“We are delighted to be creating almost 1,200 additional festive roles across the country this Christmas,” said Maurice Kelly, people director at Tesco Ireland. Tesco employs 13,500 staff across the State.

“At Tesco we know how important it is to offer meaningful and flexible job opportunities alongside offering existing colleagues the chance to benefit from additional seasonal hours too. The festive season is a fantastic time to join our team, and we’re pleased to offer new colleagues an industry-leading benefits package from day one.”

Application is done online at https://roi.tesco-careers.com/festive/. Tesco said temporary festive staff will have the chance to apply for any permanent roles that may come available if they are interested in staying on in the job.