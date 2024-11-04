Fairstone Ireland to add 100 jobs over next two years

Financial services company Fairstone Ireland plans to create 100 new jobs over the next two years, it will announce today (Monday). Recruitment is already under way for the roles, with the expansion following 35 per cent growth in its annual revenue amid a broader presence in the Irish market.

Fairstone’s annual revenue has now reached €24.6 million, while its assets under management have surpassed €1.5 billion.

Minister of State for Financial Services Neale Richmond will join Fairstone Ireland executives at the company’s headquarters in Stillorgan in Dublin to formally announce the new jobs today. “Fairstone Ireland’s expansion and job creation is a fantastic boost for the Irish financial services sector. This investment is a testament to the strength of our local talent, and reaffirms Ireland as a destination of choice for innovative financial services,” Mr Richmond said.

“These roles, which are available nationwide, will allow our financial services sector to continue to grow, and crucially will expand access to financial planning for people and businesses across the country.”

READ MORE

Fairstone Ireland chief executive Paul Merriman credited the growth of the company to its capacity to scale its services across the market, and to the success of its partnerships with local brokerages. Since 2023 it has partnered with a number of financial planning firms, including Carey Financial Planning, Murray & Spelman, Premier Financial and Cleere Life & Pensions, allowing it to expand into Kerry, Galway, Kildare and Kilkenny.

Fairstone Ireland, which has a workforce of about 125 people, was established in 2022 when the UK-based Fairstone Group entered the Irish market through the acquisition of PAX Financial, a financial planning firm behind the “askpaul” brand. Headquartered in Sunderland, the group is one of the fastest growing financial services businesses in the UK, operating from more than 55 locations and earning fee income of about £130 million (€155m).

The group has more than 1,200 operational staff and regulated advisers who oversee £17 billion in funds under management on behalf of over 49,000 wealth management clients.