Declan Kelly advisory firm Consello launches Irish operations

Consello, the global advisory company, has announced it will begin operations in Ireland. Photographed at the announcement were (left to right) executive chairman of Consello in Ireland John Herlihy, chief executive of Consello's Irish operation Katie Doran and founder, chairman, and chief executive of the Consello Declan Kelly. Photograph: Robbie Reynolds

Advisory company Consello, which was founded by Tipperary businessman Declan Kelly and counts American football legend Tom Brady and tennis all-time great Serena Williams among its partners, is to launch operations in Ireland.

The New York-headquartered company has announced a 30-strong Irish team that will be led by executive chairman, John Herlihy, former head of Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at both Google and LinkedIn.

Former Manchester United captain turned investor Gary Neville and former Irish champion golfer and Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley will join the company’s Irish business also.

Mr Neville already has a hands-on role in the company following his appointment earlier this year as UK Chairman of Consello.

His remit will now include Ireland, working alongside the newly announced team, with a specific focus on leadership development.

The company has also announced the acquisition of leading Belfast strategic communications and public affairs company Lanyon Group, as well as specialist mid-west based leadership development company Blue Lake.

The founder of Lanyon Group, which also has offices in Dublin, Katie Doran, will oversee day-to-day operations of the Consello business in Ireland as its chief executive.

Mr Kelly said that the move to set up in Ireland was a logical one given Consello represents many of the world’s leading companies with bases or European headquarters here.

“This launch reflects our continued investment in strategic markets across the world. With the acquisitions of The Lanyon Group and Blue Lake, the leadership of John Herlihy, and the senior team we have assembled, Consello is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled advisory services across Ireland, the UK and into Europe.

“Our mission everywhere we operate is to help the best in the world be even better, and we have brought together a team with the ability to do just that,” Mr Kelly said.

The company is targeting an official launch next month. Among those expected to attend is Mr Neville, who said today that he was looking forward to his Irish role.

“I am excited to expand my role at Consello by joining the business in Ireland. Throughout my career, both on and off the field, I’ve been driven by a relentless work ethic and the pursuit of excellence. Consello embodies these same values, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth in Ireland and around the world,” he said.

Mr Kelly will reunite with long-time friend, business associate and two-time All-Ireland winning Tipperary manager, Liam Sheedy, one of the co-founders of BlueLake. Mr Sheedy will head up the company’s leadership development business.

The Lanyon Group and Blue Lake - co-founded by former Irish Independent journalist, Eugene Hogan - will combine with the Dublin headquartered team and offer the full range of Conesllo services currently available to its global clients.

Mr Kelly has attracted some of the country’s best known business leaders in addition to Mr Herlihy onto the Irish advisory team.

These include chairman of Smurfit Westrock and former executive vice president of Coca Cola Irial Finan; vice president of manufacturing at J&J, Barry O’Sullivan; serial investor and managing partner at Atlantic Bridge, Elaine Coughlan; experienced board chair/director of public and private companies Margaret Sweeney and leading international sports advisor and investor Nick Mullen.

Similar to its New York headquartered team, the Irish operations will also have a strong sports leadership component.

Also joining the team is executive search professional Stafford Bagot, who until recently was the chief executive of recruiting firm, Heidrick & Struggles.