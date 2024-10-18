Council-owned firm formally withdraws defamation claim against Johnny Ronan companies

The Four Courts. The High Court heard on Friday that DLR Properties Ltd has agreed to cover legal costs incurred by RGRE Devco 4 Ltd and Ronan Group Real Estate Ltd in relation to these aspects of a wider case relating to a €35 million office plan for Cherrywood, south Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A council-owned firm has formally withdrawn a claim of defamation and slander of title it made against Johnny Ronan’s real-estate company.

The High Court heard on Friday that DLR Properties Ltd has agreed to cover legal costs incurred by RGRE Devco 4 Ltd and Ronan Group Real Estate Ltd in relation to these aspects of a wider case relating to a €35 million office plan for Cherrywood, south Dublin.

Barrister Elizabeth Corcoran, for DLR Properties, said the rest of the dispute is being dealt with by arbitration that is already well under way.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan made orders in the terms sought by both sides in the case.

DLR Properties, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, issued proceedings last June asking the court to declare that a 2019 development agreement between the parties was validly terminated as a result of breaches by the RGRE side.

It alleged RGRE failed to take required steps towards constructing the proposed office block on the site, in breach of the 2019 deal.

The RGRE firms strongly contested the claims and contended the claims by DLR Properties were not based in any reality and had “no merit”.

DLR Properties’ discontinued claim for damages for alleged defamation and slander of title related to statements on the Ronan Group website that allegedly stated or implied they have a legal or equitable title or interest in the planned office site at Cherrywood. It wanted corrections and prohibitions on further such publications.

This portion of the case was due to be heard in December, but Ms Corcoran told the court the hearing would no longer proceed as her client is not continuing with these claims.

When it was indicated to the court earlier this week that DLR intended to discontinue its defamation and slander of title claims, the RGRE entities’ barrister, Stephen Walsh, said the move completely vindicated his clients’ position.