The Cosgrave family are among the best known developers in the country. Photograph: iStock

A court clash between the widow of builder Joe Cosgrave and her late husband’s brothers, Michael and William, is set to go to a hearing following an unsuccessful attempt at mediation. Colm Keena has the story.

A boost to UK windfall taxes on natural gas could hit production and threaten Irish energy security, analysts warn. Britain’s government is considering increasing the charge on windfall oil and gas profits by 3 per cent to 78 per cent in a move the industry says will slash investment and cut production. Analysts at US stockbroker Stifel highlight a likely threat to Irish energy security from any fall in production, in a note on British energy companies. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

Portugal is offering a tax holiday to young workers in an effort to keep them at home and a surfeit of affordable housing. Thousands of Irish people are looking for an affordable home. Is this the solution? John McManus doesn’t think so.

Looking for a mortgage having moved back to Ireland from abroad? In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt shows how having been away can work to your benefit during the home loan application process.

Government bodies will have to continue to accept both cash and electronic payments for goods, services or fines, under the new National Payments Plan unveiled by Minister for Finance Jack Chambers. Joe Brennan reports.

The Government has initiated a tender process for the development of an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) AI Irish-to-Irish tool based on the Irish language. Éanna O’Caollai reports.

A new website has been set up by lenders for customers who want to learn more about mortgage switching following fresh research that shows most people are not informed about the benefits. As Colin Gleeson reports, a study from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), the representative group for banks and lenders, shows just 28 per cent of mortgage customers have considered switching in the past year.

Goodbody Stockbrokers has appointed Paul Flynn to the new position of head of investment management, putting him in charge of a business with some €15 billion of assets under management. Mr Flynn’s is a number of appointments at the broker, which Joe Brennan reports on.

Tens of thousands of Irish homeowners will immediately benefit from a likely interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday with the State’s banks also likely to come under pressure to reduce fixed and variable rates before the end of the year. Conor Pope looks ahead to tomorrow’s expected announcement.

Famed Dublin fashion retailer Alias Tom, which once put clothes on the likes of U2 and WestLife, has gone into liquidation after racking up losses of almost €1 million. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on the end of a menswear institution.

A businessman and a company have claimed in the High Court that a stallion estimated to be worth €2.4 million is wrongly and unlawfully being held at bloodstock expert Joe Foley’s Ballyhane Stud in Leighlinbridge in Carlow. Sands of Mali, a successful racehorse who finished his racing career in 2020, now covers mares which have produced progeny that have won 13 races in Britain as well as one each in Ireland and France.

A Dublin developer has applied for planning permission to build 66 apartments on the site of an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in Terenure and demolish the existing structure, more than a year after the property was put up for sale with a guide price of €7.5 million. Ian Curran reports.

The High Court has agreed to hear urgent applications from Ryanair and Aer Lingus seeking to challenge the recently announced cap on passenger numbers for Dublin Airport during next year’s high summer season. Ellen O’Riordan was in court.

In commercial property, Tim O’Brien reports on a south Dublin office block that’s back on the market at a sharp discount, while Fiona Reddan reports on a property in Merrion Square in central Dublin on the block for a touch over €4 million.

