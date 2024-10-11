Unicorn redevelopment gets go ahead after refusal overturned

The Unicorn restaurant was one of the best known restaurants in the city. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

An Bord Pleanála has overturned a Dublin City Council planning refusal for a mixed use scheme on the site of the former Unicorn restaurant on Dublin’s Merrion Row.

The appeals board decision now gives the go-ahead to Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland DAC to demolish buildings at 13 and 13a Merrion Row and 12 and 5 Merrion Court and in their place construct a part four and five storey mixed use scheme that would include mainly office use along with retail and restaurant use and three residential town houses.

In refusing planning permission, council planners had concluded last year that the scheme would seriously injure the urban character and visual amenities of the historic city core, would create a precedent for similar type undesirable development and would devalue property in the vicinity.

However, the appeals board has now ruled that the scheme would not seriously injure the visual, commercial, residential or heritage amenities of the area.

An Bord Pleanála also found that the proposal would not adversely affect the integrity, character or setting of the protected structures and conservation area.

The appeals board concluded that the proposal would integrate into the surrounding streetscape, would provide appropriate uses within the city centre and would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience.

The board direction issued as part of the board order discloses that the board disregarded a recommendation by its own inspector to remove the fourth floor from the scheme.

Gina Murphy operates Hugo’s restaurant on Merrion Row and objected to the scheme when it was before the city council.

Asked to comment on the appeals board grant of permission, Ms Murphy said: “It is obviously disappointing that planning has been granted for more offices in Dublin 2 when we have a dearth of empty offices in this vicinity, and at a time when we have a housing crisis.”

Ms Murphy said that she is also “very disappointed” that construction on the scheme will be allowed from 7am to 7pm.

She said: “Not only does it disrupt our lunchtime service, but it also will totally disrupt our pre-theatre and evening service.”

Ms Murphy said: “We would hope that the developers will be sympathetic to their hospitality neighbours who are trying to operate their businesses.

She said: “In a small tight street there are three restaurants, three bars, three coffee shops and three cafes within 40 yards of the proposed development.”