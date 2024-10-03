Kepak unveils €8m upgrade of Westmeath meat plant

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the Kepak investment was a “prime example” of what the Capital Investment Scheme can offer to businesses.

Irish meat-processing group Kepak on Thursday cut the ribbon on an €8 million upgrade of its facility in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

The investment, which was supported by the Government through the agri-food Capital Investment Scheme, will position the facility to become a hub for the export of meat while reducing the plant’s environmental impact, the group said in a statement.

An event in Kilbeggan to mark the unveiling of the investment was held on Thursday, attended by Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Congratulating Kepak on the investment, Mr Burke said: “The upgraded facility is a significant milestone in Kepak’s impressive business journey and will empower it to continue to grow globally, while making a local impact as a key employer in the Westmeath and Longford region.”

Mr McConalogue said the investment was a “prime example” of what the Capital Investment Scheme can offer to businesses. “The scheme, which is co-funded by my department, shows the Government’s commitment to supporting the agri-food sector including through initiatives that enable companies such as Kepak to advance their sustainability credentials and grow their export markets,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

Kepak chief executive Simon Walker, meanwhile, said the investment reinforces the group’s commitment to its network of farmers and employees and to sustainable growth.

Kepak, which employs some 4,500 people across its facilities in the Republic and the UK, is in the process of investing €28 million in an upgrade of its manufacturing sites. The Kilbeggan site employs about 85 people and contributes approximately €105 million to the local economy annually, according to Kepak.