Marlet gets permission for central Dublin tourist hostel

Dublin City Council has given planning permission to convert a seven storey office development in Dublin’s docklands into a 496-bed tourist hostel.

The planning authority has given the green light to Patrick Crean’s Marlet Group for the planned scheme at Martin’s Terrace, Dublin 2 and adjoining lands at the corner of Macken Street and the newly realigned Hanover Street East despite local concerns that the scheme would result in an over-concentration of tourist accommodation in the area.

The decision now paves the way for one of Europe’s largest tourist hostel operators, the Berlin headquartered a&o, to establish its first such hostel in the Irish market.

A planning report lodged on behalf of applicants and Marlet subsidiary, Prime GP4 Ltd by planning consultant, Kevin Hughes of Hughes Planning and Development Consultants confirmed that the a&o chain is to operate the tourist hostel.

The chain last year reported 6.1m tourist bed nights in the most successful year yet for the business.

Mr Hughes contended that from a practical perspective, the tourist hostel will contribute much more to the vitality of the area throughout the day compared to an office building whilst also ensuring increased activity within the immediate area at night.

He said that the proposed hostel will assist in alleviating pressure on the hospitality sector following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Hughes states that while there are 24 tourist accommodation and seven student accommodation facilities within 1km of the subject site, the proposed tourist hostel will not result in an over-concentration or proliferation of tourist accommodation in the immediate area.

A&o was founded in Berlin in 2000 and operates 41 properties, including three so-called properties in European city centres. The total portfolio comprises 8,200 rooms and 28,000 beds

The council has granted permission despite Dublin Bay South TD, Chris Andrews, stating that “the last thing the inner city community needs is another hostel or hotel”.

In a joint objection with Sinn Féin councillor Kourtney Kenny, Mr Andrews argued that the proposed tourist hostel will result in an over-concentration or proliferation of tourist accommodation in the immediate area.

On behalf of Pearse Square Residents Association, Helen Murray echoed the concerns over tourist accommodation stating that “the addition of a large hostel further exacerbates this issue, potentially leading to imbalances in the local community and services”.

In another objection, William Crowley and Shonagh Hurley stated: “The introduction of a tourist hostel can alter the social dynamics of our community.”