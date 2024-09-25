Ryanair launches more routes from Sweden as aviation tax scrapped

Ryanair said it would add more routes as the Swedish authorities scrapped the aviation tax.

Ryanair will offer more flights to and from Sweden, adding two aircraft to its fleet in the country following a government decision to scrap an aviation tax, the airline said on Wednesday.

As part of the expansion Ryanair will introduce 10 additional routes to international destinations from mid-2025, it added.

"Sweden is suddenly more attractive," Eddie Wilson, the chief executive of the group's largest airline, Ryanair DAC, told a press conference in Stockholm.

Sweden’s right-wing government last month announced it would end the tax on airline tickets from the middle of next year, aiming to reduce prices and boost availability.

READ MORE

The tax was introduced in 2018 by the then-ruling centre-left government which sought to raise the cost of carbon emissions that cause climate change. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024