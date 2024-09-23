Most tasks in nearly a third of professions could be automated by AI

A person walking past an AI-generated video art installation entitled Large Nature Model: Coral by artist Refik Anadol at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The study by consultancy Sia Partners shows the scale of the potential impact of AI on workers

Generative AI (artificial intelligence) could potentially automate over 80 per cent of tasks in nearly one third of all jobs, according to a new survey.

The study by consultancy Sia Partners said the rapid expansion of large language models (LLMs) and GenAI technologies will usher in a major shift in how work will be performed.

It analysed 50 occupations – such as hospitality, healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, legal, education, finance and the creative industries – scanning 1,000 work-related tasks or activities. Some 28 per cent of all occupations may see over 80 per cent of their current tasks impacted by GenAI, it said, with jobs in tax, web administration, IT and digital design “the most heavily exposed”.

About 80 per cent of jobs would experience moderate impacts, with 10 to 20 per cent of tasks being accelerated by the new technologies, it found.

The report is the latest to show the potential huge impact of AI on the workplace even as little has changed so far for most people. The study highlighted the potential of GenAI to both enhance productivity and transform job roles across various sectors, “while at the same time reshaping the workforce and our understanding of work itself”.

However, many companies, it said, have yet to develop clear upskilling or reskilling strategies. Most organisations lack a comprehensive approach to assess their workforce’s readiness.

“The key insights of this study highlight the transformative potential of GenAI, demonstrating the benefits it offers and the challenges it poses, while emphasising the need for strategic planning and thoughtful implementation,” said Andrei Pascanean, co-author of the study and senior consultant data science at Sia Partners.

His co-author Christian Howieson said the study highlights the significant efficiency improvements and edge that early adopters of GenAI can attain.

Lawrence Vesey, partner for Ireland and UK at Sia Partners, said: “The findings point to the remarkable opportunities AI can offer in terms of productivity enhanced efficiency.”