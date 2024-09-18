The Central Bank warned more than 50,000 homes per year would be needed to alleviate te

The housing crisis rumbles on, and it seems every year the number of new homes required only increases. The Central Bank is the latest institution to warn that requirement will now be north of 50,000 per year until 2050. It’s a sign that despite increases in development overall, the shortage is nowhere near being resolved. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on the Central Bank report, and breaks down what it all means.

UK telecoms giant BT Group has hired investment bankers at UBS to advise on a fresh effort to sell its Irish unit, more than four years after talks to dispose the business for about €300 million were abandoned, according to industry sources. Joe Brennan has the story.

As lenders take control of Press Up, John McManus asks where it all went wrong for the hospitality business that soared to prominence in recent years.

Buying a second hand car? You’ll want to read Money Matters. Joanne Hunt takes you through all the pluses and pitfalls of getting that fresh set of wheels.

Intel’s decision to postpone two new chip factories in Germany and Poland have annoyed politicians in both capitals – and triggered a cascade of knock-on domestic political issues, especially in Germany. Derek Scally reports on the fallout.

Government measures to improve staff working conditions, as well as its 13.5 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector, have led to a “commercial crisis” in the food services sector, which will have substantial knock-on effects for tourism, a new report has warned. Colin Gleeson reports.

Colin also has details of how more than €44 million has been laundered through money mule accounts in the three years to the end of June, according to figures from the banking industry.

Twitter has lodged an appeal against a ruling that it must pay out an Irish record unfair dismissal award of €550,131 to a former executive. Gordon Deegan reports.

Amazon has rejected suggestions that its mandate for staff to return to the office full-time is a method of cutting jobs through natural attrition. Workers at the tech giant have anonymously expressed fears that the move will spur an exodus, providing the company with a way to cut back on staff numbers through natural attrition. Ciara O’Brien reports, while also taking you through where the big tech firms in Ireland stand on home working.

A decision in a planning appeal against the expansion of night time flight activity at Dublin Airport has been delayed after An Bord Pleanála invited further submissions and observations. Ian Curran reports.

The Electricity Supply Board’s (ESB) chief financial officer has played down the prospect of further energy price reductions for customers in Ireland, suggesting there was currently a floor on natural gas prices in Europe because of the increased reliance on liquefied natural gas (LNG) which is keeping retail prices elevated. Eoin has the story.

A private equity firm has bought troubled Irish ice cream retailer Scrumdiddly’s after the company survived a rescue process earlier this year. Ian has the story.

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment continues to buy gambling businesses around the world. It’s latest deal: Italy’s Snaitech brand from Playtech for more than €2 billion.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that Irish property investor Lugus Capital and London-headquartered Patron Capital have acquired Blackpool Shopping Centre in Cork, while France’s Atland Voisin has made its second investment in quick succession in Ireland’s commercial property market, paying about €11 million for Kingram House on Dublin’s Fitzwilliam Place.

Ronald reports on The Graduate in south Dublin coming on to the market for the third time in its 60-year history. The Killiney venue is being offered for sale as a going concern by agent Lisney at a guide price of €7 million.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you'd like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.