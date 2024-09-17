Decision on Dublin Airport night flights appeal delayed

A decision in a planning appeal against the expansion of night time flight activity at Dublin Airport has been delayed after An Bord Pleanála invited further submissions and observations.

In a draft decision published on Monday, planners agreed with Dublin Airport operator DAA to replace the cap on night-time aircraft movement at the airport with a noise quota system.

Yet, in what a group representing local residents are claiming as a victory, An Bord Pleanála (ABP) also provisionally found that the flights from the north runway, which became operational in 2002, should only be in use for take-off and landing up midnight and for departures between 6am and 8am. DAA had previously received permission from Fingal County Council for all flights, from 11pm to midnight and from 6am to 7am.

However, in what could be seen as a win for DAA, ABP also appears to have decided to more than double the allowed annual noise quota for which the local authority had granted permission in 2022.

A spokeswoman for DAA said the State-owned company noted the draft decision and is considering the detail.

Local residents and environmentalists lodged the appeal in late August 2022 over concerns about the potential for noise disturbances as a consequence of Fingal County Council’s earlier decision to grant permission for the replacement of a 65 aircraft-per-night cap with a noise abatement and quota system.

ABP’s draft decision grants DAA permission to introduce the new system subject to a number of conditions, the implications of which are still being assessed by stakeholders.

In a statement, ABP said it was now required to invite further observations and submissions because the draft decision because it has had to consider “measures and operating restrictions which were not the subject of previous consultations between the local planning authority and the competent authority”.

The period for submissions is open until December 27th, pushing out the final decision until some time next year.

In a statement, the group SMTW Forum – which represents local residents living in the path of flights into and out of Dublin Airport in the Fingal and Meath County Council areas – said it is still reviewing the ABP decision.

However, it said: “The community deserves clarity and accountability regarding both night flight operations and the unapproved flight paths. We will continue to advocate for responsible oversight and enforcement to ensure that Dublin Airport’s operations align with planning permissions and respect the health and wellbeing of those affected.”