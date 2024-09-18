Landmark Killiney pub hits the market for €7m

The Graduate occupies a high-profile position within the grounds of Killiney Shopping Centre in the south Dublin suburb of Killiney

One of south Dublin’s best-known and most popular pubs, The Graduate, has come to the market for just the third time in its 60-year history. Developed originally by the Belton Group in the early 1960s and completely rebuilt in 2010 following a fire, the landmark Killiney venue is being offered for sale as a going concern by agent Lisney at a guide price of €7 million.

Located within the grounds of Killiney Shopping Centre and overlooking the Graduate roundabout, The Graduate comprises a three-storey premises over basement stores. Internally, the pub consists of a large lounge bar which is laid out in four sections on the ground floor and two first floor function rooms. The entire premises is in excellent condition and has been well maintained by the current owners.

Shane Markey of Lisney says: “The Graduate represents a rare opportunity to acquire one of the best-performing licensed premises in south county Dublin. The business has experienced year-on-year growth and offers significant scope for an incoming owner to further increase trade from the large-scale residential development that is under way directly opposite the property.”

