Investors leaving high-end housing market even as rents climb

The average selling price for properties managed by Owen Reilly is €593,934, 9.6 per cent above the average asking price of €555,257. File photograph: iStock

Investor demand for high-end housing is weakening as landlords leave the market despite average rents rising to nearly €3,000 per month, according to a leading estate agent.

“Most of our sellers are landlords exiting the market,” said Owen Reilly, managing director of the eponymous real estate agency, during a period in which the average rent across their 68 lettings has reached €2,962 per month.

As much as 60 per cent of the properties listed by the estate agency are being sold by landlords, a trend they have seen continue to rise over the past five years.

Mr Reilly said that as landlords sell up, the number of rental units on the market is decreasing with the majority of properties sold to owner-occupiers.

“A trend we have seen for the last 18 months is weakening investor demand,” he said. “Ten years ago, 80 per cent of our buyers were investors when the market was in full recovery mode. Even though we sell a lot of docklands properties, the market has completely shifted towards owner-occupiers.”

In the first three months of 2025, the estate agency, which focuses on higher-end properties, has seen the trend shift with 83 per cent of buyers being owner-occupiers, 66 per cent of whom were first time buyers.

“In some instances, investors are still looking to buy but they’re getting out bid by owner occupiers, whereas it was kind of the reverse five or six years ago,” Mr Reilly said.

“The same reasons investors are selling are the same reasons they’re not buying,” he said, citing increases in interest rates alongside high levels of regulation in the housing market and a low return on capital.

The average selling price for properties managed by Owen Reilly was €593,934, 9.6 per cent above the average asking price of €555,257, which the estate agent said is “the highest variance over asking we’ve ever recorded”.

“It reflects how strong the market is for sellers, but also how difficult it is for a valuer with such low supply in the market,” Mr Reilly said.

The “complete supply-demand mismatch” in the market is leading to multiple bidders competing for each property, he explained, which has resulted in 80 per cent of the estate agent’s listings having been agreed to a price above listing.

Such is the demand in recent months, the Co Meath native said he has seen a number of cases in which “properties are going ‘sale agreed’ in a couple of weeks, because there’s such strong inquiries and viewing numbers from the start”.

On average across more than 70 properties closed in the first quarter of the year, apartment listings with Owen Reilly Estate Agents have lasted just 7.8 weeks on the market before a sale has been agreed, with houses averaging 12.8 weeks.

The quarterly report, based on its listings, has seen average rents for a one-bed property reach €2,168; two-bed properties topping €2,978; and three-bed properties €4,835. The highest rent of a listing managed by Owen Reilly was €11,600 per month for a luxury three-bed penthouse at the Opus building in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock.