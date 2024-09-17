Home improvement retailer Kingfisher profit flat on weak ‘big ticket’ demand

European home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported a flat first half profit reflecting weak demand for more discretionary ‘big-ticket’ purchases, but it raised the bottom end of its profit outlook for the full year.

The FTSE-100-listed group owns B&Q and Screwfix in Ireland and Britain, and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets.

It said on Tuesday it now expected an adjusted pretax profit for 2024/25 of £510 million to £550 million (€605-€653 million), having previously forecast £490 million to £550 million. It made £568 million in 2023/24.

