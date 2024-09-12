DAA says appealing staff car park planning refusal is ‘deeply frustrating’

Planning consultants for Dublin Airport (above) operator, DAA, have hit out at Fingal County Council over its refusal of planning permission for a 950 space staff car park for the airport.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanála contesting the refusal, consultants for the airport operator, AtkinsRealis said that it “is deeply frustrating to have to appeal, yet again, another decision by the planning authority that flies in the face of significant legislative and policy support at national, regional and local level to safeguard the operational needs of Dublin Airport”.

The planning refusal last month follows the council refusing planning permission for an expanded and revamped Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility last year at the airport.

In the comprehensive 34-page appeal against the staff car park refusal, technical director for environment/nnfrastructure at AtkinsRealis, Deirdre Larkin told the appeals board that its client, DAA “is hugely disappointed by the decision of Fingal Co Council to take just eight weeks to refuse planning permission for this vital transport infrastructure”.

Ms Larkin said that the purpose of the car park “is to provide safe, dedicated, high quality parking facilities for existing airport staff, particularly those working out of hours or late nights”.

AtkinsRealis contended that the council decision failed to accept the clearly identified quantum of staff parking that is required for an airport of that handles 32 million passengers a year.

Ms Larkin pointed out that the supply of staff car-parking at Dublin Airport has remained constant since the permission was granted for T2, despite strong passenger growth.

The appeal also said that the proposed development did not result in a material increase of existing staff car-parking.

Ms Larkin pointed out that the decision also failed to accept that the proposal seeks to re-provide staff parking spaces lost to other developments in the airport campus.

The appeal noted, that instead, the council’s planning report suggested that there was an over provision of car-parking spaces at Dublin Airport. Ms Larkin said that this perception was incorrect.

Ms Larkin also said that the proposed development was required to meet current operational needs and cannot wait.,