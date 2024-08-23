Intel employee prepares the first Intel core ultra processors to leave the group's plant in Leixlip following a major investment. Friday is the closing date for applications to exit the company as part of a plan to significantly trim Intel's global headcount.

Chip giant Intel’s Irish plant is preparing to deal with a rush of applications from staff for lucrative exit packages as part of a plan by the tech giant to trim its global headcount by 15 per cent. The deadline for applications is Friday. Emmet Malone reports.

Irish travel tech group CarTrawler paid a €46.6 million dividend to its parent company last year following a surge in its profits driven by a continuing rebound in travel globally post the pandemic, and new business wins. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Amid a prolonged property market slump and lacklustre domestic demand, exports have emerged as the essential driver of economic growth in China, writes our China Correspondent Denis Staunton, who examines the serious, short-term economic challenges facing the world’s second biggest economy in weekly Agenda feature.

The €1 million sale of playing fields in Foxrock may not be able to proceed, with one of the clubs using the grounds saying they have legal advice “that it cannot go ahead”. Dominic Coyle reports on the latest twist in this ongoing saga between long-established GAA and rugby clubs in south Dublin.

One third of Irish businesses have been forced to pay a ransom to cyber criminals in the past year, a new survey has revealed. Ian Curran has the details.

As the Central Statistics Office celebrates its 75th birthday, our columnist John FitzGerald looks at how data analysis has evolved to tell us more about ourselves.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor examines the economic battle lines between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and what they might mean for Ireland. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has signed a new 14-year lease with SMBC Aviation Capital to occupy the second floor and a portion of the first floor at Fitzwilliam 28 in Dublin city centre, writes Jessica Doyle.

The vast majority of business leaders in Ireland do not consider artificial intelligence to be a strategic priority for their organisations, a new survey from the Irish Management Institute has revealed. Ian Curran reports on this surprising finding.

In our final set of profiles for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, we profile four of the eight finalists chosen in the International category. Everything from AI in healthcare to Ballymaloe Relish, to partner programme automation, and the single largest cold store operator in sub-Saharan Africa. Fiona Keeley compiled the profiles.

