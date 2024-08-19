Olympics boosts supermarket sales but grocery-price inflation rises again

Take-home grocery sales appear to have been boosted by an unprecedented number of sporting events this summer. According to retail analysts Kantar, supermarket sales in the Republic rose by 7 per cent in the four weeks to August 4th, a period that included the Olympics in Paris and two All-Ireland finals.

However, the period was also marked by another pickup grocery-price inflation. After 15 months of consistent decline, grocery-price inflation (for the 12-week period to the start of August) rose to 2.8 per cent. This was still the lowest inflation level since March 2022 and down 9.7 per cent compared to August 2023.

Kantar noted its inflation figure was based on over 30,000 products “compared year-on-year in the proportions purchased by Irish shoppers and therefore represents the most authoritative figure currently available”.

“Despite ongoing financial pressures on consumers, this month gave us a reason to celebrate. While we enjoyed some long-awaited good weather, we also cheered on our Olympic athletes,” Kantar’s business development director Emer Healy said.

“Bringing home four gold medals and with our best games ever, it gave us a reason to raise a glass or two and enjoy the sporting spectacle, with shoppers spending an additional €8 million on alcohol and €5 million on take-home confectionery and savouries combined,” she said.

Irish shoppers also enjoyed their BBQs spending an additional €367,000 on sausages and burgers and grills, €254,000 on ice cream and €416,000 on mineral water compared to July, 2024.

In terms of retailers, T4sco held top spot with a 23.3 per cent market shares, up 8.6 per cent year-on-year. “Tesco’s growth stems mainly from more frequent trips contributing an additional €36.3 million to overall performance year-on-year,” Kantar said.

Dunnes Stores held a 23.2 per cent market share with growth of 8.3 per cent while SuperValu held 20.2 per cent. The agency said Lidl commanded 13.8 per cent of sales while rival Aldi held 12 per cent.