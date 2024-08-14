Kenmare reports lower revenue as longstanding chief Carvill exits

Dublin-headquartered mining group Kenmare has reported a fall-off in revenue due to lower shipments of product from its Moma titanium mine in northern Mozambique and reduced pricing but insists it remains on track to achieve 2024 earnings guidance.

The company announced yesterday that long-standing managing director and founder Michael Carvill will step down this week after new four decades in charge.

He will be replaced by financial director Tom Hickey, who previously worked with Tullow Oil.

In its latest half-year results, the company reported revenue from mineral products of $154.5 million (€140.6 million) for the six months to the end of June, down 33 per cent year-on-year due to lower shipments, pricing and product mix.

However Kenmare said shipments are expected to increase and the product mix is anticipated to reverse, with two zircon shipments delayed from the second quarter “dispatched in early Q3″.

Despite the lower shipments, net cash increased to a record $58.9 million, having paid $34.7 million in dividends and invested $49.1 million in capital expenditure, the company said.

“Shipments have strengthened in early H2, supported by strong visibility of customer orders, high finished product inventories and seasonally better weather conditions. Consequently, revenue is expected to be second-half weighted,” chairman Andrew Webb said.

Kenmare noted a limited process to identify Tom Hickey’s successor as chief financial officer was now under way.