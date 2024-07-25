State’s housing targets at risk as new home completions stall

New home completions slowed in the second quarter of 2024 putting the Government’s housing targets for the year at risk.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), there were 6,884 new dwelling completions between April and June this year, a fall of 5.4 per cent on the same period last year. It meant the half-year total of 12,730 completions was down 8.6 per cent on the corresponding period last year.

2023 saw the highest level of residential construction since the Celtic Tiger era with just under 33,000 units completed. However, the latest data points to a slowdown in residential activity, suggesting the industry may struggle to achieve to meet the State’s target of 33,450 completions for 2024.

The Government’s Housing for All strategy targets 36,100 completions in 2025 and 36,900 in 2026 but these targets are expected to upgraded later this year on the back of revised estimates of housing demand.

The CSO’s latest figures suggest the latest slowdown was – in the main- driven a fall-off in apartment completions, which stood at 1,566 for the second quarter, down over 15 per cent on the same quarter last year.

There were 3,949 scheme dwelling completions during the period, down 1.8 per cent, while the number of single dwellings completed was 1,369, down 3 per cent.

The CSO noted that more than half of completions (57.4 per cent) were scheme dwellings, 22.7 per cent were apartments, and 19.9 per cent were single dwellings.

The region with the largest relative decrease in completions at (-19.4 per cent) was the mideast (Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow) while Dublin saw the second largest decrease at (-10.6 per cent) in completions.