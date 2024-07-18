Diagnostics firm Beckman Coulter to invest €10m in Clare facility

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics has announced a €10 million investment and 80 jobs. Pictured in its facility in Clare are Michael McGrath, former finance minister and European Union Commissioner-designate, Orlaith Lawler, vice president of operations and Kevin O’Reilly, president of Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. Photograph: Arthur Ellis.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, the California-headquartered clinical diagnostics company, will invest €10 million in its facility in rural east Clare as it targets headcount growth of close to 15 per cent over the next three years.

The firm, a subsidiary of medical and industrial device giant Danaher, is actively recruiting for 50 open roles at its facility at O´Callaghan’s Mills, Co Clare. It plans to create a further 30 jobs between 2025 across its production operations, quality, regulatory as well as research and development divisions.

Beckman Coulter, which is headed by Irishman Kevin O’Reilly, currently employs 550 on site, making it the biggest employer in east Clare and among the larger employers in the midwest region.

The €10 million funding announcement, which is supported by IDA Ireland, was made at an event at the facility on Thursday, attended by EU commissioner-designate Michael McGrath.

“Beckman Coulter is a superb case study of the impact of foreign direct investment in Ireland, including into rural communities,” said the former finance minister.

“There are few settings more rural for an FDI than this site in east Clare. Yet Beckman Coulter produces cutting-edge diagnostic tools here that are critical to the delivery of healthcare across the globe and at the same time makes a massive economic impact on this area.”

“I’m incredibly happy about Beckman Coulter’s significant contributions to my home country, Ireland, not only to the local economy but also to enhancing healthcare every day,” said Mr O’Reilly, president of Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.